Stop and search powers extended in Southampton after suspected racial attack

A 16 year old boy arrested in connection with a moped gang attack which left a man in hospital has been released while investigations continue.

Hampshire Police said a group of up to six people with mopeds surrounded a 31-year-old man and 22-year-old woman on Thursday night.

The incident, in which the man suffered a stab wound and the woman had her phone stolen, prompted a Section 60 order giving police powers to stop and search anyone in the area.

The attack happened on Tangmere Drive in Lord's Hill on Thursday evening. The male victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are treating the incident as racially aggravated as it was reported the group verbally abused the man before attacking him.

The area of Southampton covered by the emergency order

Following the implementation of the order, officers in Southampton were able to stop and search anyone in the Mansel Park, Green Park, St James Park, Shirley High Street, Warren Avenue, Coxford Road, Olive Road, Regents Park, Lords Hill District Centre and surrounding areas, until 6pm on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, GBH and possession of Class B drugs. He has been released pending further investigations.

Police said that between 6pm on Friday evening (October 9) and 6pm on Saturday, officers carried out 15 stops.

One 25-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences following a stop on Anglesea Road. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Section 60 can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur and gives officers the power to stop and search anyone in a designated location, without the restrictions of normal stop and search.