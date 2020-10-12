Number of young people killed on Kent's roads leads to countywide campaign

Young people in Kent are being urged to voice concerns if they feel unsafe in a car.

Figures reveal 234 people aged between 16 to 24-years-old, have been killed or seriously injured on the county's roads in the past three years.

Kent County Council has launched a 'Speak Out' campaign urging those in the age category to feel confident to talk.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about factors that increase risk, like the dangers of using mobile phones and driving while tired.

Research also shows that where passengers have been injured in a car crash, 68% of those incidents involve a driver aged between 17 and 24.