Sarah and her ex-partner Ben Lacomba, serving life for her murder

The mother of a Kent woman who went missing two years ago has said her family hasn't been able to move on because her daughter's body has never been found.

Sarah Wellgreen disappeared from her home in Ash Green, near Sevenoaks. The mum of five's ex partner Ben Lacomba was jailed for life last November for her murder.

Sarah's mother Anne Reid told ITV Meridian she is unable to say goodbye

Anne has been hoping to enjoy her retirement in Spain. Instead, she is caring for three of her grandchildren.

She spoke out after Kent Police said they were officially ending the active search for Sarah's body.

She praised and thanked everyone involved with the search efforts but said the family will never be able to move on until she is found.Kent Police combed 2,771 locations using sniffer dogs, drones and sonar while drafting in 160 extra officers from across the country to help find her.

Friday marked the 2nd anniversary of Sarah's disappearance. She urged Lacomba to tell police where she is. The 40 year old cabbie has so far shown no remorse and refused to co-operate with the investigation.

I've lost a daughter, confidante and best friend, we all miss her love and her laughter. Her children, like us, will never get over this, taken in an act of utter selfishness. Two years on and time doesn't heal the pain but the kindness of people has been completely uplifting, and we are looking to the future and this will not destroy us. Anne Reid

Detective Chief Inspector Ivan Beasley, who led the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigation into Sarah's disappearance, says the convicted murderer holds the key to her discovery.

Mr Beasley said: "I want to make a personal appeal to Lacomba to do the decent thing.

"Have the courage to come forward and tell us where she is.

"Do what is right for her family and the three children you share.