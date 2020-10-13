A40 closed due to serious crash between Oxford and Cassington

A serious crash closed the A40 overnight between Oxford and Cassington when a truck and another vehicle collided.

The crash happened underneath the A34 flyover on the A40 Northern Bypass, just before 10pm on Monday.

The road was closed in both directions and it's thought several people have been injured.

Thames Valley Police officers and air ambulance crews were at the scene.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and diversions were put in place.