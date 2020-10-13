Man to complete 300 mile charity walk while wearing armour

A history enthusiast is due to complete a 300 mile charity walk in order to raise money for mental health.

Lewis Kirkbride is tracing the footsteps that King Harold took from York to Battle, near Hastings, in 1066.

The thirty-seven-year-old, who has a passion for Anglo-Saxon history, is walking while dressed in armour weighing four and a half stone.

Lewis has raised over £17,000 so far for the male metal health service, Manhealth.

He said: "King Harold facing foes on all sides and being weighed down in armour is a good metaphor for what people with depression and mental ill health are going through everyday."