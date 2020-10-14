A man who brutally murdered a mother from Lewes before dumping her body in a wheelie bin has been jailed. Following a two-week trial at Hove Crown Court, Richard Canlin has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing his landlady Nicola Stevenson.

The 42-year-old had been living as a lodger with Ms Stevenson at her flat in Stansfield Road in Lewes.

But, in October last year, he hit her with a claw hammer in a 'frenzied attack'.

Canlin, seen here in the grey tracksuit, being led from a prison van.

Following an investigation by Sussex Police, her body was found in the town on the 13th November last year.

The trial heard how Ms Stevenson, who had a spine defect and used a mobility scooter, had tried to contact police to tell them Canlin had become abusive, but had received no answer.

He will serve 21 years and 31 days from today, to take into account the time he has already served, before he is considered for parole.