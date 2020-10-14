More than 500 Dorset residents to take part in coronavirus vaccine research

More than 500 people in Dorset are to test the safety and effectiveness of a new coronavirus vaccine.

The study in Bournemouth is looking for people in the county from the most 'at risk' Covid-19 groups to take part.

This includes those with stable, pre-existing health conditions, those over 65-years-old and those from Black or Asian ethnic backgrounds.

The coronavirus vaccine research will test how protects a range of people. Credit: ITV Meridian

The testing will look at how the vaccine protects against the virus across a wide range of people.

Scientists said because of this, they also need people aged 18-84 to take part in the study, in order to "help us make sure that any vaccine developed will work for everyone".

The volunteers will either be given the vaccine or a placebo injection, so researchers can confirm the participants' immune response.

Dr Patrick Moore, a Dorset GP said: "This important research will help us to find a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, to protect us all more quickly and end the pandemic sooner."

Our county is playing a key part in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine, and we'd like to thank the people of Dorset for their vital contribution in working together with the NHS to find a way out of this pandemic. Dr Patrick Moore, a Dorset GP

People interested in participating in the study are being encouraged to sign up to the NHS COVID-19 Vaccine Research Registry.