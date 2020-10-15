Brighton's Madeira Terrace added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register

Madeira Terrace is thought to be the most striking feature of Brighton's eastern seafront but it is in extremely poor condition.

With over 800 metres of cast iron arches, it's a remarkable example of 19th century engineering which harks back to its Victorian heyday and the fashion for promenading.

The restoration of the terraces is a multi-million pound project Credit: ITV News Meridian

Now, its structural stability is such a concern that it has been closed off to the public since 2012.

In March the structure's listing was upgraded from Grade II to Grade II* due to the recognition of the structures architectural and historic importance. This then allowed it to be added to the Heritage at Risk Register for the first time.

Madeira Terrace has been closed to the public since 2012 Credit: ITV News Meridian

Brighton and Hove City Council has welcomed the news has appointed a design team tasked with regenerating Madeira Drive and Terrace. The restoration of the terraces is a multi-million pound project.

Sites from the Meridian region that have joined Madeira Terrace on the Heritage at Risk register include:

- Rubury Butts Bowl Barrows, Three Barrows Down, Kent

- Shinewater Bronze Age Settlement Site, Eastbourne, East Sussex

- St Catherine's Hill Fort, near Winchester, Hampshire

Other sites across the Meridian region which have been saved from the Heritage at Risk register in 2020 include:

- Charing Gatehouse, Charing, Kent

- The Dairy at Cobham Hall, Kent

- Fort Amherst, Medway, Kent

- Whitwell Church, Isle of Wight

- Ruins of St Peters Church, Quarrendon, Aylesbury Vale, Buckinghamshire