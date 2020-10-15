Family tribute to young man who died after crashing into tree

Tributes have been paid to a young man who died in a car crash on Hayling Island.

Cameron Pierre Knouwds- who lived on St Mary's Road on the island, crashed into a tree last Saturday morning.

Cameron hit a tree on West Lane on Hayling Island Credit: Google Earth

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on West Lane just before 7.30am. The 20-year-old died at the scene.

Cameron was about to head off for his third year of electrical studies. His family say he was a kind soul who loved animals and with never a bad word for anyone

Cameron Pierre Knouwds Credit: Hampshire Police

In a tribute his family said,

"Cameron was born in South Africa, leaving for the UK when he was just 6 months, and settled in Hayling Island attending school at Horndean Infant and Junior Schools and then Horndean Technology College.

"A passionate rugby fan, Cam took his Springbok spirit into flying fearlessly down the wing for Havant Rugby Football club. He was well known and highly regarded at the club, playing as a junior from 2015 then later at the Havant Academy during 2017/18.

"Cam loved to visit his family abroad, often journeying to the Netherlands to visit his grandparents, and returned to South Africa a few years ago to meet some of his extended relations for the first time.

"Cam was about to embark on a new adventure, moving to new accommodation in Somerset where he would have continued his third year at college studying electrical installation."Cam was dearly loved by his family and friends, highly regarded and respected by peers, tutors and people that crossed his path.

"He will be missed for his deadpan humour and no-nonsense approach to life, a kind soul who loved animals and with never a bad word for anyone."