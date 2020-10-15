Police officer seriously assaulted in Southampton

A 43 year old police officer has been seriously assaulted whilst attending a concern for welfare call in Southampton.

The officer was deployed to check on the welfare of a man living at an address on Portswood Road just after midday today(15/10).

The officer attending was then stabbed several times. His injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 51-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said: "Our thoughts are very much with the officer and his family at this time."