Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for a man who lost his wife and three of his children in a crash.

More than 1,500 people have already donated to the fundraising page set up on Wednesday following the deaths of 29-year-old Zoe Powell, daughters Phoebe and Amelia, eight and four, and six-year-old son Simeon.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for Josh Powell and his infant daughter

The Powells, including husband and father Josh, 30, and their infant daughter, were travelling on the A40 on Monday night when their Subaru people carrier was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle near Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said Mr Powell and his youngest daughter are still in a "serious" condition in hospital, but that they "are showing signs of improvement and are expected to make a recovery".

Thousands of pounds has been donated to a JustGiving page Credit: JustGiving

The page, set up by Andrew Welsford, reads: "This is such a sad and tragic loss for a work colleague on the railway, whose family have been taken from him in a tragic car crash near Oxford."

Referencing railway workers' distinctive orange uniform, it added: "Many people in the world of the Orange Army will know Josh and I hope will contribute to give him some financial support when he needs later in recovery."

Andrew Welsford, Family friend

The tragedy came months after the family were forced into temporary accommodation when a fire broke out at their home in Chinnor.

A statement from Chinnor Community Church, where the family were regular members of the congregation, said:

"They have been active, involved and much-loved members of Chinnor Community Church throughout their young lives. The news of the death of Zoe, Phoebe, Simeon and Amelia has shocked and saddened not just their church family here but also the whole community of Chinnor in which they were known and greatly loved. The family placed their belief in Jesus as Lord and Saviour, and we are confident that Zoe and the children are now safe in the arms of God. Our thoughts are with the family as we pray for healing and recovery for Josh and his daughter."

Flowers are left in Chinnor, the village where the Powell family lived

Police said they received multiple calls from members of the public at 9.50pm on Monday following the crash. The HGV driver, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and has co-operated fully with the investigation, officers said.

There have been no arrests, and detectives have requested witnesses or those with dash-cam footage to contact them. Anyone wanting to donate to the crowdfunder is asked to visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-welsford