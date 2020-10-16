Author Peter James talks to ITV News Meridian presenter Fred Dineage

The author behind ITV's latest crime drama project says he is "super excited" that his work is being brought to the screen.

Peter James, who lives in Sussex, says the adaptation of his 'Roy Grace' novels is "in really good hands."

The series, called 'Grace', will feature Doctor Who and Life on Mars star John Simm in the title role.

It's due on our screens in 2021.

Peter James' bestselling Roy Grace series has been translated into thirty-seven languages, with sales worldwide of over eighteen million copies.

It follows the career of Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian about the project, James said it the team behind the show have been "communicating with him on the casting, the scrips, on every level" and that he "couldn't be happier".

Grace's fictional career is closely tied to Sussex Police and will see the force depicted on television, which James says is a rarity.

"I think part of the reason I've always had great help from Sussex Police is they believe I portray policing in an accurate way, warts and all at times, " he said.

"But they feel I really show the public what it means to a police officer; the dangers, the highs and the lows."

James said it was "fortuitous" that John Simm had agreed to take on the role of Roy Grace.

He said: "When I first imagined Roy Grace back in 2003...John Simm's looks were exactly how I described Roy."

He said that Simm has been an "absolute joy" to work with.

Work on the series is already underway, with Grace slated for broadcast on ITV in 2021.