Campaigners gather to welcome asylum seekers in Kent

Hundreds of people gathered outside an army barracks in Kent to show support for newly arrived refugees which are housed inside.

The demonstration, outside Napier Barracks in Folkstone, was organised to express goodwill and solidarity towards asylum seekers, campaigners say.

Last month, the barracks were converted to house up to 400 refugees.

One person was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, although police said the vast majority of demonstrators were respectful.