Disappointment as arts venue in Haywards Heath to close

Campaigners say they are disappointed at a decision not to reopen an arts and performance venue in Haywards Heath.

For over 50 years, Clair Hall has provided a space for shows and events.

Mid-Sussex district council say the building is not fit for purpose and was not profitable before the pandemic.

The authority say it will consult on creating a new community facility, but those against the decision say Clair Hall should not close.

Councillor Alison Bennett says it provides a vital service for the community.