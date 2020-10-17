Two men from Gravesend have been charged with fraud after organisations were tricked into parting with large sums of money.

Chinyere Okpala, 44, and Uchendu Okpala, 45, pleaded not guilty at Medway Magistrates Court.

A firm in Australia reportedly paid almost £100,000 to what it thought was one of its suppliers having received a fraudulent email.

Another in Sweden transferred more than a £140,000 after receiving false invoices.

A number of other organisations including youth football and cricket clubs were also allegedly targeted between June 2016 and January 2017.

The two men will appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday 10 November 2020.