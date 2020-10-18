Church service held for mother and 3 children killed in A40 crash

A church service has been held to remember a mother and her three children who were killed in a crash on the A40 in Oxfordshire.

Zoe Powell, 29, and three of her four children - daughters Phoebe and Amelia aged eight and four and her son Simeon who was six-years-old, died after their car collided with a lorry on the A40 near Oxford last week.

Her husband Josh and their fourth child, an infant daughter, survived the collision and are being treated in hospital. They remain in a critical condition.

The online service was organised by the family's local church in Chinnor.

Flowers have been laid in the churchyard as a tribute to Zoe Powell and her family

The whole community has felt this not just us as a church which Josh and Zoe and the children were a part of, an active part of. But they were known and loved throughout this community.