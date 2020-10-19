Kent pub hires out tables to 'stay at home' workers to boost business

A pub in Kent is giving office workers, stuck working at home during the pandemic, the chance to have a change of scenery by setting up a 'pub office'.

The Red Lion, in Badlesmere near Faversham, has been offering the scheme as Covid restrictions put pressure on the hospitality sector.

Workers can hire a table for three hours and enjoy unlimited coffee and tea. Credit: ITV News Meridian

For £10 you can hire a table to yourself, for up to three hours along with a plug socket, WiFi, refills of tea or coffee and even a bit of pub grub.

I thought it was about time to diversify in the trade to get people in and offer something for those who are going a bit stir crazy at home. I heard a lot of people were really struggling, so I thought there must be something we could do so we decided to set up the 'pub office'. Lisa Burton, Publican

The Red Lion in Badlesmere chose to diversify after a drop in trade. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Farmer Katie Potter says it allows her to "concentrate without distractions" offering a quiet and dedicated space which helps her focus.

For the pub, it is a way to make up for lost revenue after months spent struggling with the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.