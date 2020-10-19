Two fast food restaurants in Oxford have been fined £1,000 for breaking coronavirus law.

Staff at KFC and Bodrum Kebab in Cowley Road were caught serving customers after the 10pm curfew.

Oxford City Council issued the fines after complaints from the public.

Although takeaways can continue operating after 10pm using a delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-thru, the law forbids them from taking orders and serving food in their premises or at their door after 10pm.

The aim is to stop fast food takeaways forming crowds outside their premises after pubs and bars close at 10pm.

Staff at Bodrum restaurant in Cowley Road were caught serving customers after 10pm. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The council has the power to fine businesses up to £10,000 for breaking the rules, but says it chose a smaller fine, as it was the first offence for both restaurants.

The council witnessed staff at KFC serving customers after the 10pm curfew on three separate occasions in September and October.

Council staff also witnessed customers being served at Bodrum Kebab at the door on the street just before midnight on 2 October.

Any businesses that break the coronavirus rules are irresponsibly making the city less safe for everyone, and they should know that we will take action against them. Councillor Louise Upton, Oxford City Council, Lab

The City Council enforcement officers are part of the new Covid Secure Team formed in September within Oxford and countywide, to help businesses comply with the new rules and give the public peace of mind when out and about.

The Covid Secure Team is a joint initiative by all Oxfordshire's councils and is backed by Government funding. The team works closely with Thames Valley Police and both universities.

KFC and Bodrum Kebab in Cowley Road are the first fines issued by the Covid Secure Team.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Councillor Louise Upton, Cabinet Member for a Safer, Healthy Oxford, said: "Our Covid Secure Team has been out and about across Oxford for several weeks and the vast majority of businesses are complying with the new rules.

"We've been particularly impressed with the pubs and bars in the city centre, many of which have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

"I would like to thank the members of the public who reported KFC Cowley Road and Bodrum to us, and encourage anyone who has concerns about a business in Oxford not complying with coronavirus rules to contact us."