Retired Army major's mission to row 100 miles in homemade boat

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

An 80-year-old army veteran from West Sussex is attempting to row 100 miles for charity in a boat he built during lockdown.

Michael Stanley, who is known as Major Mick, served in The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for 35 years.

Major Mick wanted to help raise money for his local hospice. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Using skills gained in the army, he made his boat called 'The Tintanic' from two sheets of corrugated iron, a hosepipe and curtain hooks.

I did take two dives into the sea when I first took it into the water. I'm doing the challenge twice a week, it is a three mile return trip, and it seems to be going pretty well. Michael Stanley, Captain of 'The Tintanic'

Michael used skills he learned in the army to make the boat. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mick has so far raised £11,000 for St Wilfrid's Hospice which is more than 10 times his initial target.

Major Mick hopes to complete his 100 mile journey in stages, with the aim of finishing his challenge by December 18.