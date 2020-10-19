Several homes damaged after water main bursts in Crawley

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

Homeowners are assessing the damage after a large water main burst in Crawley, flooding 17 homes.

Severe damage has been caused to several houses in the Bewbush area with furniture, kitchen appliances and flooring ruined.

Southern Water has apologised and says its engineers are repairing the broken pipes.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Resident Salvatore Cadeddu did everything he could to limit the damage, but to no avail, as within minutes his home was under several feet of water.

My heart has gone. I'm not angry with anyone but now I need lots of help. Salvatore Cadeddu, Resident

Another resident is assessing the damage to her car after it was flooded.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Engineers from Southern Water have spent the weekend and Monday repairing the leak with help from the fire service.

The water supply has now been restored but homeowners have been left counting the cost.