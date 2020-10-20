Brighton Marathon rescheduled for September 2021

The Brighton Marathon, due to be held in April 2021 after this year's event was cancelled, has been postponed again.

It has now been reorganised for the 10-12 September 2021.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday (20 October), organisers said they were 'very concerned' about the rise in coronavirus cases, and that they would not hold any events 'exposing runners, volunteers and the wider community to further risk'.

Organisers have already cancelled a revised version of the weekend-long event called 'Brighton Marathon Weekend |The Edit', which was due to take place this October.

Event Director, Tom Naylor, says: "While we are extremely disappointed that we could not hold our revised event this year as planned, we fully accept that it was the right decision. Furthermore, I feel that it is the right decision given the current and changing status of the pandemic, that we do not promise to deliver the Brighton Marathon Weekend in April 2021. It has been extremely difficult to reach this conclusion."

"The Brighton Marathon Weekend extends far beyond our participants. The livelihoods of our staff, contractors, suppliers, hospitality industry and more, will be affected. When 20,000 people do not arrive in the city ready to run a race with their supporters, the ripple effect is great. From the bar staff in the hotels who do not pick up extra shifts to the taxi driver who does not take extra bookings. In 2019 It was estimated our event contributed £12 million to the local hospitality economy alone."

Since the first event in 2010, the marathon has helped to support local and national charities in raising more than £50m.

Guidance on what to do if you have already booked a place can be found here.