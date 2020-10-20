Crowdfunder started to turn 130-year-old barge into floating arts venue

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

A crowdfunder campaign has been launched to help raise funds to turn an 130-year-old Dutch barge into a waterfront community arts hub in Ramsgate.

The aim is for the Vriendschap barge, which translates as 'Friendship', to become an arts and performance space to host theatre, films and exhibitions.

The crowdfunder aims to raise more than £95,000 for the project. Credit: ITV Meridian

The Ramsgate Arts Barge community project wants to raise more than £95,000 by September 2021, in time for Ramsgate's 200th year celebrations of being the UK's sole Royal Harbour.

The aim is to create an arts and performance space, with theatre, films, exhibitions, workshops and more. Credit: ITV Meridian

The directors of the project hope to create new jobs and boost the local economy for Ramsgate.