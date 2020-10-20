Crowdfunder started to turn 130-year-old barge into floating arts venue
Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tony Green
A crowdfunder campaign has been launched to help raise funds to turn an 130-year-old Dutch barge into a waterfront community arts hub in Ramsgate.
The aim is for the Vriendschap barge, which translates as 'Friendship', to become an arts and performance space to host theatre, films and exhibitions.
The Ramsgate Arts Barge community project wants to raise more than £95,000 by September 2021, in time for Ramsgate's 200th year celebrations of being the UK's sole Royal Harbour.
The directors of the project hope to create new jobs and boost the local economy for Ramsgate.
In a challenging time, the project aims to create some much-needed good news, unite the community and create an incredible arts space in the heart of Ramsgate.