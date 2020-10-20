Husband pays tribute to wife and three children killed in A40 crash

A husband, whose wife and three children were killed in a crash on the A40 in Oxfordshire, has paid tribute to them.

Josh Powell's wife Zoe, 29, and children Phoebe, 8, Simeon, 6, and Amelia, 4, were killed in the accident involving a lorry on Monday October 12.

Josh says he had been "blessed with four wonderful children, whose thirst for life and hunger of adventure kept me busy but in the best possible way" with fatherhood "so much better than I expected it to be".

As I look to an uncertain future, I reflect on the fun that we had as a family, with feelings of sadness that it was cut so short. Josh Powell

Josh has described his first daughter Phoebe as the "model of her mother" with a "thirst to always know more".

He's described his son Simeon as "just like his father" with a "mischievous sense of humour and desire to know more of the world".

Amelia was "kind and spirited" whose "tenderness and thoughtfulness much more advanced than her years".

The local scout leader has thanked everyone who has "rushed to put their arms around us".

There are many battles to come, and I thank everyone who has stood by me and Penny thus far. Josh Powell

He added: “Now we have the time to readjust and grieve, this is the challenge of the abundance of loss we feel as a family. Thank you to those who have respected our space and supported us thus far, and given us the time and space to do this."

In the village of Chinnor, where the family lived, green ribbons have appeared on lamposts, signs and in shops as a mark of respect.

Green ribbons have appeared on signs as a mark of respect to the family. Credit: ITV News Meridian

On Monday night, a minute's silence was held at the local pub for family and friends to pay tribute.

As well as the public vigil, a private ceremony was held by scouts in Josh's troop.

On Sunday, more than 100 people joined an online church service which was held by Pastor Peter Walley from the Chinnor Community Church.