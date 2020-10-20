Teenager's online beauty pageant raises money in memory of beloved grandmother

A teenage beauty queen from Dover has raised money for the hospital that cared after her grandmother before she died from Coronavirus by setting up an online beauty pageant.

Lara Lynch was heartbroken when her grandmother Liz Masters died in May, at the age of 62, after being admitted to the William Harvey Hospital with Coronavirus.

Liz had been one of her granddaughter's most stalwart supporters, never missing a competition.

Lara Lynch presents cheque for £2,500 to East Kent Hospitals Charity

Lara, 16, who is Deputy Miss Dover Town and a finalist to represent England in the Miss European Global competition, said "My granny has always been a big part of my life and I really wanted to do something in her legacy".

The pageant ran for 11 weeks and a Facebook group dedicated to it gained 625 members with 122 people entering the pageant.

I named the pageant Miss Angel Queen 2020 and tailored everything towards her, even down to the logo design and colours - green was her favourite Lara Lynch

Lara also ran daily 'crown raffles' and broadcast live to the group each evening. She also used the group to raise awareness of coronavirus and the risks, and to encourage people to stay safe.

She was delighted to raise more than £2,500 for East Kent Hospitals Charity

She spoke very highly of the care she received at the hospital so I wanted to raise money to give something back. NHS staff are an inspiration and I wanted to thank them for everything they had done Lara Lynch

The charity, as requested, will split the money between the Oxford ward where Liz was treated and the research team who are working hard on trials to improve the treatment for patients with Covid-19.