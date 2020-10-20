Two people rescued after boat capsized off Portland Bill
Two people have been rescued from a capsized fishing boat off Portland Bill.
At 8.43am, a 999 call was made reporting a capsized boat. Portland Bill and Wyke Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Weymouth RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, the South West Ambulance Service and Warship Westminster attended the scene.
The crew of Warship Westminster located the boat and rescued two people who were then transferred to the RNLI lifeboat.
One person was airlifted by helicopter to Dorchester hospital for treatment, while the other was taken to the Weymouth lifeboat station.