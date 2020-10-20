Two people rescued after boat capsized off Portland Bill

Two people have been rescued from a capsized fishing boat off Portland Bill.

At 8.43am, a 999 call was made reporting a capsized boat. Portland Bill and Wyke Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Weymouth RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, the South West Ambulance Service and Warship Westminster attended the scene.

A 999 call reported a capsized fishing boat. Credit: ITV Meridian

The crew of Warship Westminster located the boat and rescued two people who were then transferred to the RNLI lifeboat.

The Weymouth RNLI lifeboat attended the scene. Credit: ITV Meridian

One person was airlifted by helicopter to Dorchester hospital for treatment, while the other was taken to the Weymouth lifeboat station.