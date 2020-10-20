Village turns green to remember mother and three children killed in A40 crash
A one minute silence has been held at a village in Oxfordshire in tribute to a mother and her three children who died in a collision on the A40 near Oxford last week.
Zoe Powell, 29, her daughters Phoebe, 8, and Amelia, 4, and her son Simeon, 6, were killed in the accident involving a lorry on Monday October 12.
Zoe's husband Josh, a local scout leader, and their baby daughter remain in a critical condition in hospital.
Green ribbons have been placed around Chinnor in tribute to the family.
Those that live in Chinnor will know that regardless of what happens in the village, we are a really tight-knit community. Something like this takes a lot to break down a community. People are rallying around to support each other.
As well as a public vigil outside The Crown pub in the village on Monday night, a private ceremony was held by scouts in Josh's troop.
On Sunday, more than 100 people joined an online church service which was held by Pastor Peter Walley from the Chinnor Community Church.
The whole community has felt this not just us as a church, which Josh and Zoe and the children were a part of, but they were known and loved throughout this community. The pain has been felt throughout the whole community.
A fundraising page, set up to support Josh following the crash, has so far raised more than £128,000.