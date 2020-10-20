Wood Green school in Witney closed due to Covid cases

Wood Green school in Witney sent a note to parents yesterday evening after being notified of Covid-19 cases among students and staff.

The secondary school, which has around 1,000 pupils, has closed with immediate effect for the half term break. It will not reopen until November 2nd.

Headteacher Rob Shadbolt apologised to parents and guardians, saying he was closing the school "reluctantly".

Whilst we are dealing with each case individually, the impact of the cases is that we have very high levels of staff absence and we now do not have enough teachers to deliver education in school safely for the next two days. Rob Shadbolt, Headteacher

The school will remain open today for students who are unable to stay at home due to family circumstances.

The school says due to staff absences there are not enough teachers to deliver education in school safely. Credit: ITV Meridian

Teachers will set work for children to do at home, which will be shared on the school's portal. Mr Shadbolt said the school has been working closely with Oxfordshire County Council.