Striking, large scale portraits of black men will form the centrepiece of a new exhibition in Southampton, exploring what it means to be British in 2020.

The collection, called 'Face of Britain', is curated by London-based artist Nahem Shoa.

As well as curating the collection, Nahem is responsible for much of the art on display, which includes his 'Giant Heads' series.

The subjects are British people from the 17th century right up until the present day - and 16 out of the 26 images are of black people.

Nahem said: "I've emphasised black portraits because they have been neglected and Britain has become a much more multi-cultural place and better for it.

"So this exhibition really is a celebration of outstanding portraits."

Perhaps the most unusual portrait is the back of the head of Benga Llumoka, who Nahem has painted more than twenty times.

"This painting represents for me all black men who have been targeted by the police, have experienced lots of racism," Nahem explained. "And in this painting there's hope."

"It's all about looking into the future, looking into a better future with less racism and more opportunities, a much fairer Britain."

The collection is already open for visitors, and Nahem hopes that the portraits will encourage people to think about racism.

"The more black faces that you see, the more normal it becomes," he said.

"The history of art has made black imagery usually of slaves or servants that basically de-humanises people.

"I try and see people as they are, as accurately as I can because I want to stress individuality.

"How we confront racism is to see our humanity."

Lou Taylor, director of Black History Month South, says it's "very rare" to see these kind of images in art galleries, but he hopes it will "open that discussion."

The exhibition will be seen by school children, which is a key part of its purpose.

"Black History Month is a celebration," he said.

"We're just trying to open up those little bits of history, those little nuggets that have been missed and this is a nugget that has definitely been missed."

The exhibition is on at the Southampton City Art Gallery until February 2021.