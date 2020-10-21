ITV News Meridian presenters Andrew Pate and Sangeeta Bhabra speak to Phil Heckels

A man from West Sussex, who is behind a succession of "rubbish" pet portraits, says he will keep drawing them as long as people keep donating to charity for them.

Phil Heckels drew is his first pet portrait as a study of his own dog, while trying to encourage his son to draw a thank you card.

But his portraits have now gone viral - and his artwork has now raised more than £11,000 for Turning Tides, a rough sleeping charity based in Worthing.

Phil told ITV News Meridian that it all started about 6 weeks ago while trying to encourage his son to draw some thank you cards.

"We had all of his pencils out, his crayons and his felt tips, and I drew a silly drawing of our dog, just to get him interested," he said.

"I put the picture on Facebook, with a little message saying 'pet portraits for sale, £299, place your orders'."

The post, under the artistic pseudonym Hercule van Wolfwinkle, was meant "as a bit of fun" he says - but by the end of the day he'd drawn seven pictures of people's pets.

Phil's own reviews of his work have also added to the social media frenzy about his pictures.

"I think the reviews came about to add an extra level of detail to the Facebook posts," he said.

"I thought it was just another way to hammer home to people that these portraits are rubbish, basically."

Phil has been inundated with hundreds of requests, drawing dogs, cats and even a hedgehog.

He says that the owners that ask for the portraits are "fans of the page" and "like for what they are."

But he also said he had a complaint from a recent customer, who "said the painting was too good and they were hoping for something a little more rubbish than they actually got."

Phil has refused any payment for his work, insisting that people donate to local homelessness charity Turning Tides.

His artwork has now raised more than £11,000 - and he says as long as people keep giving money, he will keep drawing.