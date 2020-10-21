Tap the video above to find out about the new technology being introduced at train stations in Sussex

Waiting in long lines at the ticket machine could a thing of the past on Southern Rail, thanks to millions of pounds worth of investment into mobile ticketing.

It means anyone wanting to board a train at a large number of stations on the Southern network can do so without having to queue at a machine or ticket office.

The technology is pretty straight forward.

People purchase their ticket on the Southern Rail app, which then produces a QR code that is scanned at the ticket barriers.Southern Managing Director Angie Doll said: "Customers can already travel safe in the knowledge that our trains and stations are kept clean with a long-lasting viruscide on all touch points.

"Now e-tickets and our Key smartcard make it even quicker and easier to book a ticket online, speeding up the journey through the station, minimising contact and helping everyone to socially distance."

The rail operator insists the technology 'compliments' the work of its staff and that people will still see a visible presence on its network.

Most passengers welcome mobile ticketing:

Where can you use a mobile ticket?

Lewes is one of the stations in Sussex where the technology has been rolled out

It's already been used at stations in London as well as Brighton and Gatwick but now a further 12 stations have been added to the list...

Chichester

Bognor Regis

Barnham

Littlehampton

Angmering

Worthing

Lancing

Shoreham-by-Sea

Portslade

Eastbourne

Lewes

Falmer

Where the technology has been in use across the country already, it's accounted for 33% of ticket sales before Covid-19.

Across the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern network a further 29 stations will be added by next Spring. These include:

Hassocks

Burgess Hill

Haywards Heath

Three Bridges

Horsham

Crawley

Dorking

Leatherhead

Ashtead

East Grinstead

Oxted

Reigate

Hove

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "Making public transport more modern and accessible is a top priority in all the work that we do.

"The roll-out of smartphone ticketing across the Southern network makes it quicker and faster for passengers to pass through stations, simplifying their journeys and delivering a more seamless experience."