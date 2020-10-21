Multi-million investment in e-tickets with 'speed up' train travel says Southern rail boss
Tap the video above to find out about the new technology being introduced at train stations in Sussex
Waiting in long lines at the ticket machine could a thing of the past on Southern Rail, thanks to millions of pounds worth of investment into mobile ticketing.
It means anyone wanting to board a train at a large number of stations on the Southern network can do so without having to queue at a machine or ticket office.
The technology is pretty straight forward.
People purchase their ticket on the Southern Rail app, which then produces a QR code that is scanned at the ticket barriers.Southern Managing Director Angie Doll said: "Customers can already travel safe in the knowledge that our trains and stations are kept clean with a long-lasting viruscide on all touch points.
"Now e-tickets and our Key smartcard make it even quicker and easier to book a ticket online, speeding up the journey through the station, minimising contact and helping everyone to socially distance."
The rail operator insists the technology 'compliments' the work of its staff and that people will still see a visible presence on its network.
Most passengers welcome mobile ticketing:
Where can you use a mobile ticket?
It's already been used at stations in London as well as Brighton and Gatwick but now a further 12 stations have been added to the list...
Chichester
Bognor Regis
Barnham
Littlehampton
Angmering
Worthing
Lancing
Shoreham-by-Sea
Portslade
Eastbourne
Lewes
Falmer
Where the technology has been in use across the country already, it's accounted for 33% of ticket sales before Covid-19.
Across the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern network a further 29 stations will be added by next Spring. These include:
Hassocks
Burgess Hill
Haywards Heath
Three Bridges
Horsham
Crawley
Dorking
Leatherhead
Ashtead
East Grinstead
Oxted
Reigate
Hove
Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "Making public transport more modern and accessible is a top priority in all the work that we do.
"The roll-out of smartphone ticketing across the Southern network makes it quicker and faster for passengers to pass through stations, simplifying their journeys and delivering a more seamless experience."