Around 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze that broke out in a thatch cottage close to Weymouth in Dorset.

Crews were called just before 7pm this evening to reports of a fire at the property in Poxwell.

We will remain on scene throughout the night and the A353 will stay closed for some time yet. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

12 fire appliances from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are urging residents to avoid the area because of extensive smoke and road closures including part of the A353.