Dorset Police extend scheme asking public to send videos of bad driving

Operation Snap is a scheme supported by the Department of Transport which encourages drivers to share dashcam footage of dangerous driving they have witnessed.

The scheme aims to help police prosecute bad drivers, which can be very difficult without video footage.

We'd love to have more officers on the streets and the roads in particular, but I am aware as everyone else is that it cannot be the case. So Operation Snap is about using members of the public to help us make the roads safer. Inspector Joe Pardy, Dorset Police

Since Operation Snap was launched in July 2019, nearly 600 videos have been uploaded to a special website, resulting in 128 drivers having action taken against them - including points and large fines.

Chief Inspector Steve Lenney, Head of Roads Policing, said:

We know that members of the public can get frustrated when they see drivers getting away with offences that can place them and other road users at risk. Operation Snap is a great initiative allowing motorists to share their footage with us for consideration of prosecution in addition to the fantastic work of our roads policing and No Excuse officers challenging poor driver behaviour daily. Chief Inspector Steve Lenney, Head of Roads Policing

The majority of prosecutions are for drivers not paying due care and attention to other road users, but also include using a mobile phone at the wheel, driving through a red light and crossing solid white lines.