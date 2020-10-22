Drivers urged to slow down to reduce animal accidents in the New Forest

Drivers in the South are being warned to slow down, as the deadliest month for animal accidents in the New Forest approaches.

November is seen as the worst for livestock because of poor visibility due to low light, dazzling headlights and bad weather.

Last year, 159 New Forest animals, like ponies, pigs and sheep, were involved in collisions, killing 58 and injuring 32.

What can drivers do to help?

Be ready to stop for animals

Drive slowly, especially at night

Give animals a wide birth when passing them

Be aware that not all ponies wear reflective collars

Accidents involving animals in the Forest peak between 5pm-8pm on weekdays in the winter months.

Commuters are being asked to add an extra three minutes to their journeys, in order to slow down while driving through the national park.

Charlotte Lines, Chair of the Commoners Defence Association said: "Animals can just appear from nowhere and in an instant."

We're asking users of Forest roads to drive with care and caution over the winter months and help us protect our animals. Charlotte Lines, Chair of the Commoners Defence Association

If drivers do have an accident involving an animal, they are required by law to report it to the police as soon as possible.

Head Agister, Jonathan Gerrelli said: "A 'hit and run' is the last thing we want, where an animal could be left in pain for hours or days if not reported."

"Even if it runs off, the animal could be seriously injured, so call the police and an agister will be sent out to search for the casualty."