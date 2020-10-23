Video report by ITV News Meridian reporter Kit Bradshaw

A teenager who was among students praised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their volunteering efforts died after taking MDMA, prompting a coroner to warn young people of the “terrible consequences” of taking drugs.

Emre Huseyin collapsed at his home in Sheerness, in the Isle of Sheppey, north Kent, on February 1 this year after taking MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

At an inquest hearing at County Hall in Maidstone, Kent, on Friday, Coroner Sonia Hayes said: “This is a tragic life cut short, it is a tragedy for his family.”

Ms Hayes said that there was an ongoing court case related to his death, adding: “I’m sure it’s something that brings no comfort to his family that there is a prosecution in this case – they only wish to have (Emre) back.”

She told the inquest, which was attended by Mr Huseyin’s family members, that the teenager died of MDMA toxicity, and recorded his death as drug-related.

“He was naive to this drug but knew what it was and took it,” she added.

Emre made a bad judgment, it sadly cost him his life. Sonia Hayes, Coroner

In a warning to young people, she said: “Try to understand the terrible consequences of taking substances, when you don’t know how much or what you are taking.

“Emre made a bad judgment, it sadly cost him his life.”

Paying tribute to the student who attended Oasis Academy in the Isle of Sheppey, school principal Tina Lee said: “Emre was a popular young man who was well liked and very much respected by staff and students alike.

“His life was tragically cut short with an experiment into something that was totally out of character.

“He is very much missed.”

Mr Huseyin was among 12,000 students who attended the WE Day UK in March last year at the SSE Arena in Wembley in London hosted by Harry and Meghan.

WE Day UK is a global initiative to encourage young people to take part in positive social change.

Harry told the young audience: “Your optimism is inspiring – you see opportunities where other people see challenges; you seek solutions when others just focus on problems.

“You are the most engaged generation in history. You care about values, doing the right thing, and championing the causes that will shape your future.”