Knife wands given to pubs in Dover and Deal to discourage violent crime

Kent Police has given hand-held metal detectors, known as 'knife wands', to pubs and bars in Dover and Deal to discourage violent crime.

Officers from Dover's Community Safety Unit, working with Dover District Council, visited 10 venues in the two towns in October 2020.

Licensees were given the wands, which will help them stop anyone bringing dangerous objects into their premises.

It is hoped that more widespread use of the devices will further discourage anyone from carrying weapons in the towns.

PC Dannii Rolfe, of Dover's Community Safety Unit, said: "There is no excuse for carrying a weapon of any kind in Kent and we will seek the prosecution of anyone who does so."

The initiative was funded by the Dover Community Safety Partnership with funds from the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU).

Cllr Nigel Collor, Chair of the Community Safety Partnership, said: "We're determined to tackle the scourge of knife crime as part of our work with Kent Police and partners to support licensed premises across the district.

"Whilst levels of knife crime are low in the district, the Knife Wand Initiative is another example of how we're supporting local venues to help keep people safe."