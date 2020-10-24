Murder investigation underway after woman's body found in Oxfordshire woodland

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in woodland in Oxfordshire.

The woman, in her sixties, was discovered in the Watlington Hill National Trust Estate just before 6pm on Friday evening (23 October).

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, where he remains in the custody of police but has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby of the Major Crime Unit, said: "We are appealing for the public’s help in our investigation and we are requesting anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen on speaking to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Watlington Hill area before or around 5.50pm [on Friday 23 October]."

Police say they are 'tentatively' linking the incident to reporters of a man acting suspiciously near the Fox and Hounds pub in the Christmas Common area of Watlington earlier that evening.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 1300 of 23/10/20.

The public can also call the Crimestoppers Charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.