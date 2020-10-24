Safety scheme launched to boost high street shopping in Bournemouth

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

A scheme has been launched in Dorset to encourage shoppers to rediscover their high street.

'Rediscover Safely' is the brainchild of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, which is spending tens of thousand of pounds encouraging people to shop, by emphasising measures in place to protect the public.

It comes as the latest figures show that high streets along the south coast have seen a huge drop-off in business after what was a successful summer of trading.

Bournemouth high street Credit: ITV Meridian

Cllr Philip Broadhead, Deputy Leader of BCP Council says: "We all understand that we need to be as cautious as possible and that's why drilling those three things about space, face and washing your hands is actually the most important thing we can do and we all just need to stay vigilant."

During lockdown, one trader says she did well, but customer safety is still important.

Suzy Wood's business has done well during lockdown. Credit: ITV Meridian

Suzy Wood, owner of Power Shop says: "Because our shop is so narrow, like a little wine cave, we made a decision early on to serve from the door because we can't operate a one way system. It's all about protecting our customers and us as well so that both sides feel safe."

James Fowler, who runs four businesses in Bournemouth and Christchurch says any help to improve footfall is welcome.

He says: "I believe it is safe anyway, but I think this is encouraging people, giving them clues, there is visuals that shops are doing as much as they can, businesses are trying and we really want to survive this and support the local suppliers and local producers."

The scheme will run for the next three months which crucially includes the run up to Christmas, which is an important time for so many independent local traders.