Snake missing for two months found curled up in car door in Surrey

A snake was found curled up in the groove of a car door in Surrey after escaping from his home two months ago.

The serpent was discovered slithering across the car park at a residential care home in Beare Green, Dorking, on Tuesday

It then disappeared into a parked car, where RSPCA animal rescuer Louise Horton looked in the engine and inside the car, with no luck.He was eventually found curled up in the groove of the car boot door.

The milk snake had been missing for two months. Credit: RSPCS

Louis took the snake into RSPCA care and put posters up in the area, where the snake's owner came forward.

Louis said: “Thankfully, it didn’t take us long to find his owner. It turns out he’d escaped through an open window and gone on the run! He’d been missing for two months."

He's been reunited with his owner. Credit: RSPCA

The animal charity says that snakes are 'talented escape artists' and the RSPCA is often called to collect snakes who have escaped from their vivariums and turned up elsewhere.

“Milk snakes can easily get confused with coral snakes as their colour and markings are similar so it’s important to contact the RSPCA hotline on 0300 1234 999 for advice and keep a safe distance if you spot an unknown species. Milk snakes are not dangerous but coral snakes are highly venomous so they did the right thing calling us for help.”