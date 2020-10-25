Britain's oldest person dies at Dorset home aged 112

Britain's oldest person has passed away at her home in Dorset aged 112.

Joan Hocquard from Lilliput in Poole, had shared her birthday, March 29th 1908, with Britain's oldest man Bob Weighton from Alton, who died earlier this year.

It's reported that she died at her care home on Saturday, according to her nephew Paul Reynolds.

Mrs Hocquard spent her early life in Africa and later went to boarding school in Sussex.

Joan drove ambulances in London during World War Two before she and husband Gilbert moved down to Eastbourne.

After his death in 1981 she moved to Lilliput in Poole, and would later share her life with her new partner Ken, twenty years her junior.

She and Mr Weighton were born during the reign of King Edward VII, have lived to see 22 Prime Ministers in office.

Following Mr Weighton's death in April, hundreds lined the streets of Alton to pay their respects as his cortege passed by.

Bob Weighton shared his birthday with Joan

Mr Reynolds told the Bournemouth Echo earlier this year that his aunt believed there was no secret to a long life and "enjoyed butter and cream and she scoffed at idea of dieting".

“She has always had an independent spirit and it was typical of her that on her hundredth birthday she refused a card from the queen because she did not want people to know how old she was."

Britain's oldest woman is now thought to be 111 year old Lilian Priest, from Swanage in Dorset.