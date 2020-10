Much of the south coast has been hit by strong winds and heavy rain over the last 36 hours.

There have been no reports of significant damage but many areas have seen isolated flooding and wind damage.

In Brighton, a woman filmed wheelie bins being washed down the street, while in Hassocks, a number of roads were flooded.

Dark clouds gather over Hastings Credit: PA

A windsurfer makes the most of the strong winds off Camber Sands Credit: PA

The Met Office said showers will continue for the rest of the day, and it will stay blustery into the start of the new week.