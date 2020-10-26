Caravans on Isle of Sheppey destroyed by 'mini tornado'
Residents on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent have pulled together to clear up damage caused by what they describe as a 'mini tornado'.
Caravans were left flattened and trees were uprooted at Palm Tree Holiday Park, following high winds and heavy rain over the weekend.
Charlie Davis, a resident at the holiday park, described the carnage as like a '10 car pile-up on a motorway'.
He says: "I thought I would have a ride around to make sure everyone was okay, or if anyone needed help. And then as I got up and sort of drove around the corner, I actually stopped and wiped by eyes, I thought I was still asleep.
"It looked like a bomb had hit it. One of the trees had uprooted outside the club. And then literally about 50 metres from there was where the two caravans landed on the road. I mean it was lucky no one was in them, they wouldn't have gotten out alive I don't think. It was like a 10 car pile-up on a motorway".