Community groups come together to help children at risk of going hungry

Community groups and businesses across the Meridian region are stepping in to provide thousands of meals for children at risk of going hungry. It comes after MPs last week decided not to extend the free school meal scheme over the October holiday.

A campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford has seen growing support over recent days and the government is now under pressure to reverse its decision.

It appears the government may well be ready to compromise on the issue during the holidays after Boris Johnson said he will "make sure" that no child goes hungry in the UK this winter.

The Prime Minister is under pressure over the school meal row. He spoke earlier while on a visit to Berkshire.

In the Thames Valley, the Lord Raglan in Wokingham and other pubs in the Big Smoke Brew Company have pledged to offer a thousand packed lunches for children who need them this week.

Businesses, charities and individuals have come together to get food to kids, often spontaneously organising and spreading the word on social media.

In Yateley, Gabrielle Dunne was so angry at the government, she set up her own project to feed young people in the area.

People have been furloughed and struggling with money even more so, or lost their jobs. With little ones at home they're eating even more, so people have been struggling with that this year more so than in previous years. Gabrielle Dunne, Organiser, Feed Yateley's Youth

Elsewhere what's normally a scout hut at Chandlers Ford in Hampshire has become a kitchen and a food distribution centre. Volunteers came forward and food was donated - all in just three days.

On the menu vegetable curry and a pasta bolgnese with a drink, a piece of fruit, and a cake. 50 meals will be prepared and delivered every day this week.

Portsmouth city council has decided to spend £210,000 to help children during the next school holidays.

Many cafes and restaurants are playing their part, to support the campaign, with the community helping to get many children and their families through half term.

In Margate kitchen staff will be handing out sandwiches to children who receive free school meals. One thousand will be made over the next two weeks.

The campaign to extend the school meal scheme was started by footballer Marcus Rashford. He's been sharing locations on Twitter of places across the south providing food.

One of the places providing meals is Seaford Town Football Club, where players are putting on a spread each lunchtime.

As pressure on the Government over extending the free school meals scheme continues.

They say they'll do everything they can to make sure children don't go hungry. For those stepping in to help, this is not about politics, but about putting food on the table.