Seven arrested over suspected hijacking incident on tanker remain in custody

Seven Nigerian stowaways detained after British special services stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force.

Hampshire Police has confirmed the raid was carried out by around 16 members of the Special Boat Service (SBS), backed by airborne snipers, who secured the vessel in around nine minutes.

The operation was authorised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday night after a tense 10-hour stand-off.

The Nave Andromeda oil tanker off the coast of the Isle of Wight on Sunday night Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

According to maritime tracking websites, the ship reached port in Southampton early on Monday morning. Hampshire Police said the force was alerted to concerns over the welfare of the crew of the 748ft (228m) Nave Andromeda soon after 10am on Sunday as the ship headed towards Southampton, having set sail from Lagos in Nigeria.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "The seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force under Sections 9(1) and (3) of the Aviation and Maritime and Security Act 1990. They all remain in custody at police stations across Hampshire.

"All 22 crew members are safe and well and the vessel is now alongside in the port of Southampton. Investigators are speaking to the crew members to establish the exact circumstances of what happened."

Former Royal Navy Officer and Maritime security expert, Dr Chris Parry

The Ministry of Defence said: "In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised armed forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking.

"Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well."

A cameraman films the Nave Andromeda oil tanker in Southampton Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The seven stowaways detained are understood to be Nigerian nationals who have been handed over to the force. The ship's operator, Navios Tanker Management, said the stowaways "illegally boarded" the Liberian-flagged tanker in Lagos.

"The UK authorities had been advised by the master that stowaways had been found on board and that he was concerned for the safety of the crew due to the increasingly hostile behaviour of the stowaways," a statement said.

The Nave Andromeda

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I can't comment on the operational details. Both police and armed forces did a fantastic job and I thank them very, Very much for what they did to keep our shores safe."

The SBS is the elite maritime counter-terrorism unit of the Royal Navy, with most of its personnel Royal Marine Commandos, whose operations are highly classified and not officially confirmed.

When stowaways ran amok on a cargo ship in the Thames Estuary in December 2018, the ship's operator said they were detained after SBS personnel were airlifted on to the vessel.

On Sunday, four military helicopters - thought to have included two Merlin Mk4s, a Wildcat and a Chinook - took 40 personnel to the scene of the suspected hijack aboard the Nave Andromeda and about 16 members of the SBS boarded the vessel.

A Hampshire police officer watches the tanker from the shore

I commend the hard work of the armed forces and police to protect lives and secure the ship. In dark skies, and worsening weather, we should all be grateful for our brave personnel. People are safe tonight thanks to their efforts. Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace

Tonight we are thankful for the quick and decisive action of our police and armed forces who were able to bring this situation under control, guaranteeing the safety of all those on board. Home Secretary, Priti Patel

An exclusion zone with a three-mile (4.8km) radius was placed around the vessel, with two Coastguard helicopters spotted circling the ship in the afternoon.

It is not yet known exactly when the stowaways were discovered but Mr Sanguinetti said: "It might have been entirely friendly for a number of days with the crew looking after the stowaways.

In a statement a Hampshire Police spokesperson said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the partner agencies including the Maritime & Coastguard Agency, the military, the Home Office, and Border Force, which have been helping our investigation and assisted in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion."