More than a dozen portacabins burnt down during a fire at a construction site in Chandler's Ford last night.

The blaze began next to the Asda supermarket on Bournemouth Road.

Teams attended the site of the blaze again on Tuesday morning. Credit: ITV Meridian

It started just after 8pm and took more than two hours to put out. Teams from Eastleigh Fire Station, Hardley Fire Station and St Mary's Fire Station all attended the scene to extinguish the fire.

Nobody was injured in the fire.