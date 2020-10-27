Prisoners at HMP Bullingdon spending up to 23 hours a day in cells

The Independent Monitoring Board at HMP Bullingdon in Bicester has released its annual report, which highlights how prison life has become more restricted to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

The report found only a very small number of staff and no prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus.

Prisoners are spending up to 23 hours a day in their cells to maintain social distancing and following a reduction in activities. According to the Board the negative impact of these changes has been the "loss of opportunities for education, employment, exercise and other undertakings that improve health and wellbeing."

Prisoners have been given extra credits to use on calls to friends and family. Credit: PA Images

As social visits from family and friends are unable to go ahead, prisoners have been given extra credits to use on calls, which they can make from within their cells.

The report also found since lockdown levels of violence and self-harm, previously high, have reduced significantly, which the Board regards as a success.