32-year-old Sam Clarke left home in May 2019, expecting to be home in 6 months, as he began a charity cycle ride covering 6,000 miles across Europe.

Sam hopes to make a documentary about his journey. Credit: Sam Clarke

Sam has a rare genetic disease called Alport Syndrome which causes hearing loss, eye abnormalities and kidney failure.

In 2018, he was told that his kidneys would fail within two years so he then decided to quit his job and cycle across Europe - filming his journey along the way.

On Monday, he returned home to relieved family and friends.

On his travels, Sam skydived in the major cities he visited, raising more than £19,000 for the charity Alport UK, which helps fund research into Alport Syndrome and supports those living with the condition.

Sam skydived in every major city he visited. Credit: Sam Clarke

He now plans to make a documentary about his ride and experiences, to help raise awareness of his condition and inspire others to live to their full potential.