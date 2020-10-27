The region's parks bask in kaleidoscopic autumn colours

Andy Dickenson reports

With the clocks going back over the weekend and a drop in temperature, autumn is now in full swing. And with our landscape becoming a sea of warm oranges, yellows and green there is no better time to get out and enjoy some crisp, fresh air.

The region's national parks have seen huge visitor numbers in recent weeks as we all try to escape the pandemic blues.

Credit: ITV Meridian

It's amazing, every day is different. Obviously you have the cycles but they're never the same year on year. Every morning when you come in there's another treat to be seen. And it doesn't all happen at once, it's a bit more kaleidoscopic so you get one thing that bursts into colour at one point and then that fades so it's constantly changing, but very beautiful. Chloe Bradbrook, National Trust

Credit: ITV Meridian