The region's parks bask in kaleidoscopic autumn colours
Andy Dickenson reports
With the clocks going back over the weekend and a drop in temperature, autumn is now in full swing. And with our landscape becoming a sea of warm oranges, yellows and green there is no better time to get out and enjoy some crisp, fresh air.
The region's national parks have seen huge visitor numbers in recent weeks as we all try to escape the pandemic blues.
It's amazing, every day is different. Obviously you have the cycles but they're never the same year on year. Every morning when you come in there's another treat to be seen. And it doesn't all happen at once, it's a bit more kaleidoscopic so you get one thing that bursts into colour at one point and then that fades so it's constantly changing, but very beautiful.
There's never a relaxing period. I think, contrary to what some people think, that all the work is done in the spring and summer, there's as much work through the whole year. So we're gearing up to do things like the autumn tree work, leaf collecting, planning as well for next year, planting - autumn's a great time for planting your trees and shrubs. There' never a quiet time in the garden.