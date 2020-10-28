Man dies after being stabbed in Crawley

A man has died after being stabbed in Crawley.Emergency services were called to Russell Way in Three Bridges at 9pm on Tuesday 27th October.

They found the 24-year-old victim with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, but despite the specialist care provided was declared dead at the scene.

Interview with Lakiem Khan, a local resident, owner of a taxi company and founder of a Crawley Facebook Page.

A suspect, known to the victim, is being sought by police in connection with the incident, which is believed to be confined to the two people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Parkhead.