Arrest after botched Kent cash machine robbery

A man has been arrested for trying to steal a cash machine in Kent.

The incident happened at the Nationwide bank in Market Square, Westerham, near Sevenoaks.

It was reported to Kent Police at 4.50am on Wednesday 28 October.

It was reported that a van was driven into the front of the building, causing a substantial amount of damage.

Officers attended and a 26-year-old man from Croydon was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and enquiries are ongoing.