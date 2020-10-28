Arundel Castle reveals plans for 2021

Arundel Castle in West Sussex has announced it plans to reopen on Thursday 1st April 2021.

It comes following its annual winter closure on Sunday 1st November.

The spring re-opening will allow visitors to enjoy the famous Annual Tulip Festival, when record-breaking numbers of the colourful flowers bloom throughout the gardens and grounds.

The gift shop and catering is also due to reopen next year, with plans to open up more of the Castle interior to visitors.

This year, social distancing has permitted visitors to see the gardens, the Regency Library, Baron’s Hall, a view of the Grand Staircase and the Dining Room and Drawing Room.

Bringing history to life is what we love to do, and we want to assure our visitors that we are doing all that we can to plan for a safe and exciting 2021 open season. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone that has supported Arundel Castle throughout the pandemic by visiting and interacting with us; we will keep you as informed as possible. Castle Manager Stephen Manion

Each winter, the Castle closes to undergo routine maintenance and restoration work that preserves its history for generations to come. It usually reopens in April, shortly before the first blooms of the Annual Tulip Festival, with plans for 2021 set to stay true to tradition.

Subject to government guidelines, Arundel Castle says it will announce further details of its visitor experience in early 2021.